BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Syria's health sector has been greatly affected by the ongoing 10-year armed conflict in the country, with only half of the medical facilities that worked prior to the war remaining functional, while another part has been completely destroyed or in need of urgent reconstruction, the head of the World Health Organization's (WHO) mission in Syria, Akjemal Magtymova, told Sputnik.

"It is very difficult for us to observe and analyze the epidemiological situation, as the country and its health sector are exhausted because of the ongoing 10-year conflict, which is also exacerbated by COVID-19 and the economic crisis. Half of the Primary health care facilities are practically unable to fully fulfill medical tasks. Some of these hospitals can only provide limited services, and 25 percent [of clinics] cannot operate due to damage," Magtymova said.

The health inspection results have shown that there is an acute shortage of bed capacity throughout the middle Eastern country in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the nation's remote areas, Magtymova added.

"International standards say that there should be 10 beds per 10,000 people, while some Syrian regions have less than three or nothing at all. I am an international worker with an over 20-year experience, and Syria is my 10th country. I have never seen such destruction caused to the health-care system as it is the case in Syria. Humanitarian organizations are helping to restore and make available medical services for the population, including health-care infrastructure and equipment," Magtymova said.

More than 12 million people in Syria are in need of medical care, according to the WHO. Under the current circumstances, the organization sees working with non-governmental organizations as important, since the public sector is not yet capable of recovering and functioning at its full potential.

"Our first priority is to help health care institutions. Apart from restoring infrastructure, it is important to bridge medical staff shortages, as over 50 percent of medical specialists and workers either left or died, very few professionals remain. Therefore, it is necessary to restore the number and quality of medical personnel," Magtymova added.

Syrians' mental condition has significantly deteriorated over the past year against the backdrop of the pandemic and its economic consequences, Magtymova told Sputnik.

"Over the past year, the psychological state of the Syrian population has greatly worsened, first of all, because of COVID losses and its economic impact. If earlier people got used to bombs and lived in hope that all this would come to an end, now half of the working people have no stable income and cannot afford the necessary services," the WHO official said.

The organization is not able to implement the scheduled projects in Syria, as the country's national Currency has sharply depreciated, Magtymova said, pointing out that an estimated 14 million people lack access to the minimum of an essential food package, and that the cost of the basic food basket has risen by 236 percent throughout the last year.

Syria has been torn apart by an armed conflict since 2011. At the end of 2017, the victory over the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced. Though anti-militant security sweeps continue in some regions, the priority is currently given to political settlement, restoration of Syria, and return of refugees.

According to data published by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 6 million people are displaced within Syria, and as many as 6.6 million Syrians have fled the country as refugees since 2011.