Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

UPDATE - Over 700 People Detained in France Amid Continuing Protests - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Over 700 people have been detained in France overnight and more than 40 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the continuing unrest in the country, the French Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry tweeted that 719 people had been apprehended and 45 law enforcement workers sustained injuries during the protests.

Meanwhile, Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses commune in southern Paris, said that his house had been attacked by unknown individuals, who attempted to ram a car into the house and set the building on fire. The mayor's family sustained injuries, he added.

"This night, ... my house was attacked and my family was a victim of the assassination attempt," Jeanbrun tweeted.

Media reported that the prosecutor's office had launched a probe in the case of assassination attempt.

Additionally, over 870 fires in public places, 577 arson of vehicles and 74 fires in the buildings have been detected during the unrest, French broadcaster LCI reported on Sunday, citing the interior ministry.

The report said that 10 police departments, six local police offices and 10 gendarmerie barracks had been attacked by the protesters.

Beijing has called on its citizens in France to double their vigilance after an attack on a bus carrying Chinese tourists in the southern city of Marseille, given the tense interior security situation in the country, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Sunday, citing the Chinese bureau of consular affairs.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.

Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injures and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.

