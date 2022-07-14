UPDATE - Over 80 People Injured in Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Sri Lanka - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Over 80 people have been hospitalized as a result of clashes between the police and protesters, who tried to storm government buildings in Sri Lanka, the Daily Mirror online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing hospital sources.

During the Wednesday protests, 84 people have been hospitalized in Colombo. Half of the admitted patients received their injuries from the attempts to break into the parliamentary building complex, while the other half from storming the prime minister's office, the Daily Mirror said.

According to the Ada Derana news outlet, five women, two policemen and two media representatives are among the injured during the protests.

Later in the day, Spokesman for the Sri Lanka Army Nilantha Premaratna confirmed that at least 16 soldiers were injured in the recent clashes with protesters in Colombo, with two servicemen "brutally assaulted" by the crowd.

According to the official, the T-56 rifles of the two soldiers, along with ammunition, were stolen by protesters, so he advised the public to stay vigilant, as violence could be spread with the use of these weapons.

The parliament's speaker and leaders of opposition who were in the building barred the police and military from using live ammunition against unarmed protesters.

Sri Lanka is mired in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country has been hit with anti-governmental protests which culminated on Saturday, when activists in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignation.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country late Tuesday, stated his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president. The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government, which will remain in power until the next general election.