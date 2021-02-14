UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Over 8Mln People Already Inoculated Against COVID-19 In India - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

UPDATE - Over 8Mln People Already Inoculated Against COVID-19 in India - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) More than eight million people in India have received vaccines against the coronavirus since the start of the mass vaccination campaign, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, a total of 8,263,858 Indians have been vaccinated, with 296,211 of them receiving the shots over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India had already shipped over 22.97 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines abroad so far, including 6.47 million that were delivered to other countries free of charge.

According to the health ministry spokesman, Anurag Srivastava, coronavirus vaccines will be shipped to more countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific island states.

On January 16, India started its vaccination campaign, using the domestically-manufactured Covieshield vaccine, developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, and homegrown Covaxin. The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people. The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover some 270 million.

India is in second place in the world in the number of people infected with the coronavirus. The country has confirmed over 10.6 million COVID-19 cases, with 155,642 deaths, according to the latest data from the health ministry.

Related Topics

India Africa World Company Oxford United Kingdom January May Sunday Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

21 minutes ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

2 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

4 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.