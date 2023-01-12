BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) More than 90% of Brazilian nationals have condemned the storming of government buildings by former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters during anti-government protests in the country's capital Brasilia on January 8, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday, citing a pollster held by a Datafolha institute.

According to the report, 93% of Brazilians condemned "the terrorist attack" by Bolsonaro's supporters against government buildings. At the same time, only 3% of nationals supported anti-government protests, 2% claimed they were not interested in what happened, and 1% were undecided as to the answers to the questions they were asked.

Moreover, 46% of Brazilians said protesters must be arrested, the pollster showed.

A total of 1,214 respondents aged over 16 participated in the poll, with the margin of error not exceeding 3%.

Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States on December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's supporters, rallying against the election results since their announcement, stepped up their protests last week and attempted to storm several government buildings on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings by the evening and arrested over 400 protesters.

The ex-president, who was hospitalized with abdominal pain in Florida on Monday and left the hospital on the following day, said that he planned to return home earlier as Brazilian doctors had a better picture of his condition.

It comes a day after Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros sent a request to Brazil's Federal Supreme Court Judge, Alexandre de Moraes, to seek Bolsonaro's immediate extradition from the US. According to the senator, the former head of state is responsible for the unrest in Brazil. In addition, Brazilian Deputy Prosecutor General Lucas Rocha Furtado has asked a court to freeze Bolsonaro's assets.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the US has not received any official request for Bolsonaro's extradition, but if it does, Washington will review it carefully,