UPDATE - Over Dozen People Dead In China As Harsh Weather Interrupts Mountain Marathon - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Over a dozen people died in China's Gansu province while participating in a 100-kilometer (16-mile) cross-country mountain marathon, the Beijing-based CGTN tv reports.

Rescuers said on Sunday that the runners were hit by "extreme weather," although no other details were provided. CGTN said that five people were missing while 16 had died.

Meanwhile CCTV reported on Sunday that the Saturday race, held at the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Jingtai County, which is under the administration of Baiyin City, left at least 20 dead, while one person remains missing.

According to Chinese media reports, there was hail and strong winds in the mountains of Gansu on Saturday. The mountain race was halted when participants started to feel unwell. Around 700 people are involved in a search and rescue operation.

According to CCTV, as of early Sunday morning, 151 out of a total of 172 participants had been located. Twenty of them were found dead, while eight others have been hospitalized with minor injuries.

