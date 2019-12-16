UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Overloaded Airliner Makes Soft Landing In Moscow Despite Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - Overloaded Airliner Makes Soft Landing in Moscow Despite Concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) A passenger plane from Hong Kong routinely touched down at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday after its excess of landing mass prompted preparations for an emergency landing.

"The plane landed as usual at Sheremetyevo Airport at 9:14 p.m. [18:14 GMT]," a source in the Moscow region's emergency services told Sputnik.

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the Airbus A330.

The source said that ice must have built up on the aircraft, causing its mass to increase and triggering the sensors.

"Preliminary data suggests that the plane exceeded its landing mass because of ice buildup," the source said.

Another airliner going from Moscow to Hong Kong was forced to turn around at around the same time after a passenger fell ill. The plane belonged to Russia's flag-carrier Aeroflot, whose press office confirmed the details to Sputnik.

