MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Panama's Copa Airlines is suspending its flights to and from Venezuela's capital starting from Sunday, the flag carrier said in a statement.

"We were notified by the government of Venezuela of the cancellation of our Panama-Caracas / Caracas-Panama flights starting from December 13. We regret the inconvenience this action may cause," Copa Airlines said on Twitter on Saturday.

The airline is waiting for more information from Venezuela's government and it is unclear when the flights will resume.

All affected passengers can return their tickets online.

In mid-October, Panama's civil aviation authority announced the resumption of international flights, halted in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Ministry of Health Panama (MINSA) reported a daily record of 2,806 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 190,585. Panama's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 3,330.