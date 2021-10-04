UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Pandora Papers Allege Aliyev Family Sold Over $540Mln Worth Of UK Property - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Pandora Papers Allege Aliyev Family Sold Over $540Mln Worth of UK Property - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has allegedly traded almost 400 million Pounds ($542 million) worth of UK real estate in recent years, The Guardian reported on Sunday, citing the Pandora Papers.

According to the newspaper, the papers reveal activities of a network of offshore companies linked to Aliyev's family and associates.

One of the properties is said to have been sold to the Queen's crown estate. The Guardian said that the Queen's crown estate has launched an internal review over a $90.9 million London property it appears to have bought from Aliyev's family.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said citing the Pandora Papers that Aliyev's family and associates have owned 84 previously unknown offshore companies since 2006, registered in the British Virgin Islands.

Some of these offshore companies were recently closed and some of Aliyevs' properties have been sold, according to OCCRP, which says that as of 2017, the Aliyevs had transferred about $191 million in real estate to a secret fund that was created and controlled by the president's father-in-law.

A 2009 property purchase, acquired for around $45 million by an offshore company, allegedly had Aliyev's son, Heydar, who was then only 11, listed as the owner, according to The Guardian.

On Saturday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe.

Related Topics

Corruption World Company London United Kingdom Sunday 2017 Family From Million

Recent Stories

High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthen ..

High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthening aviation security amid pan ..

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

3 hours ago
 UAE officials discuss solutions to global challeng ..

UAE officials discuss solutions to global challenges at World Policy Conference

3 hours ago
 Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features excit ..

Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features exciting work of talented Irish des ..

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of ..

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs 8-day lea ..

5 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for appointment as Executive Direc ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.