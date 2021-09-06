UPDATE - Panjshir Resistance Spokesman Dies During Fight With Taliban - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Panjshir resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti died in a clash with the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) on Sunday, a source from the resistance forces told Sputnik.

The death of the resistance spokesman was reported earlier today by Afghan news agency Khaama Press.

"Spokesman for Panjshir resistance Fahim Dushti died in battles with [the] Taliban," the source said.

The death was later officially confirmed by the National Resistance Front along with the death of commander Abdul Wudod Zara.

"Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today.

Mr. Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal!" the front tweeted.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president.

Earlier in the day, Massoud said that he was ready to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban abandon the province.