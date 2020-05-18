UPDATE - Paris Authorities Banned From Using Drones to Monitor Social Distancing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Parisian authorities have been banned from deploying drones to control the process of lifting the COVID-19 lockdown and monitor the citizens' compliance with social distancing rules, as they represent a threat to personal privacy, the State Council, France's highest administrative court, ruled on Monday, as reported by France Info.

The council, however, said that the usage of drones and other observation vehicles would be possible, provided that they are equipped with technical devices that do not allow the filmed individuals to be identified.

Before the coronavirus-related measures were introduced in France in mid-March, Paris' authorities used the drone park to monitor public events. During the lockdown, nearly 20 observation devices were used to detect those who were violating restrictions. Since May 11, when France began to gradually lift the lockdown measures, the Prefecture of Paris used drones to prevent street gatherings of more than 10 people.

Under the government lockdown exit plan, schools, non-alimentary shops, parks and other public places are reopening in France's so-called green regions, which are less affected by the pandemic. However, cafes, bars, restaurants and cinema theaters are to remain shut, especially in the so-called red zones of the country, where the virus is still active. Local authorities are to remain on high alert regarding the COVID-19 situation, nonetheless.

Over the past 24 hours, France registered 131 COVID-19 deaths that brought the overall number of fatalities to 28,239. On Sunday, the daily increase in fatalities was 483, which is five times higher than 96 new deaths reported on Saturday. Overall COVID-19 tally in France is now 179,693.