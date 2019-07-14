UPDATE - Paris Military Parade Marking French National Day Ends With Unrest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The streets of Paris situated near the Champs-Elysees avenue got engulfed in an unrest on Sunday after a military parade dedicated to the Bastille Day ended there earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters started destroying the barriers installed on the streets, trying to build barricades and chanting yellow vest movement slogans. The police used tear gas against activists as clashes erupted.

Minutes before the parade, clashes between activists and law enforcement officers also erupted in one of parade viewing zones. Police reportedly arrested three key members of the yellow vest movement, including its ideologist, Eric Drouet.

At the moment, the protesters are building barricades from metal pedestrian barriers on the Champs-Elysees avenue, while the police, urban services and special forces are trying to dismantle the them.

The air above the avenue is full of smoke from smoke bombs and tear gas brought by the wind. The protesters set fire to trash cans and garbage. The fire has already been put out.

According to the BFMTV channel, a total of 125 people have been arrested so far.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with government's policies.