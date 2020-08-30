UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Paris Police Fine Over 120 Anti-Mask Protesters For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:10 AM

UPDATE - Paris Police Fine Over 120 Anti-Mask Protesters for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The French police have fined 123 people for not wearing face coverings during an anti-mask protest in Paris, one demonstrator was detained.

"123 people who participated in a demonstration against the wearing of masks have been fined. 1 person was detained for resisting [law enforcement] with the use of force," the Paris Police Prefecture said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier it was reported that police had handed out 135 euro ($160) fines to dozens of people in Paris on Saturday for not wearing face coverings during an anti-mask protest.

"At this point, 73 people have been fined, including the organizer of this demonstration," the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.

The police said that the woman who organized the rally at the Place de la Nation in central Paris had ignored coronavirus restrictions despite promising to follow them.

The demonstrators have been asked to disperse.

France has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days. It recorded more than 7,300 new cases on Friday, the largest daily rise since infections peaked in March at more than 7,500.

