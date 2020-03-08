UPDATE - Participant of US Conservative Political Action Conference Tests Positive For Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) One of the participants of the US Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has tested positive for COVID-19, the organizers announced in a statement on the official CPAC 2020 Twitter account.

"The American Conservative Union has learned that one of our CPAC attendees has unfortunately tested positive today for coronavirus. The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result. The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey, and has been quarantined," the Saturday statement says.

The conference took place at the end of last month at National Harbor outside Washington DC and was attended by US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, among other political figures.

"This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall," the CPAC statement says, adding that the "Trump administration is aware of the situation."

Earlier on Saturday, Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser said that the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been registered in the city.

Asked whether the patient had attended CPAC, Bowser told reporters during a press briefing "I do not believe either of them [the patient who is the presumptive case and another individual who had been in contact with that patient] attended CPAC."

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are over 160 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. Eleven people have died from COVID-19 in the US.