UPDATE - Passenger Plane Carrying Over 40 People Crashes Into Lake Victoria in Tanzania - Airline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) A passenger plane belonging to Tanzania's Precision Air crashed into Lake Victoria while attempting to land, the air company said on Sunday.

"Precision Air flight no. PW 494, flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, was involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport. The rescue team has been dispatched to the scene and more information will be released in 2 hours' time," the air company tweeted.

The airline noted that a rescue operation had begun and a number of passengers had already been taken to the hospital.

"The rescue is ongoing and we can confirm 26 passengers have been rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical care. No death has been confirmed at the moment," the company wrote on Twitter.

Tanzania business Insight newspaper reported that 43 people were on board, including 39 passengers and 4 crew members, with 26 people rescued so far.

The plane encountered a storm with a heavy rain, which caused it to crash, according to the newspaper.