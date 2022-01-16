UPDATE - Patrols Sent to Dallas Synagogues Amid Ongoing Hostage Situation in Colleyville - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Synagogues in Dallas, Texas, are getting extra law enforcement protection amid the ongoing hostage-taking situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

"As a precaution, @DallasPD (police department) is deploying additional patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites. Police are working with the Jewish Federation and our local, state, and federal partners to monitor any concerns or threats based on the situation in Colleyville," Johnson said on Twitter.

The Colleyville Police Department said in a Saturday statement that one male hostage was released from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue uninjured and that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to negotiate with the hostage-taker.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said late on Saturday that security was being reinforced at Jewish locations in connection with the incident.

"We are closely monitoring the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas and we're praying for a peaceful and safe conclusion. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD (New York Police Department) has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city tonight," Adams said on Twitter.

Earlier, Colleyville police confirmed that hostages remained inside the synagogue but no injuries have been reported so far. According to US media reports, the suspect took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter that US President Joe Biden had been updated on the ongoing hostage-taking situation.

Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said on Twitter that he was monitoring the situation. The Jewish Federations of North America said on Twitter that it was also aware of the incident.

A US official told ABC that the hostage-taker is claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

According to CBS, Siddiqui was convicted in 2010, for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan. The hostage-taker is demanding freedom for his sister, who is serving her 86-year sentence in a US federal prison.