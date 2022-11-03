UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Peace Agreement With Tigray Rebels Plays Crucial Role For Ethiopia Reforms -Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 02:40 AM

UPDATE - Peace Agreement With Tigray Rebels Plays Crucial Role for Ethiopia Reforms -Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) is crucial to advancing reforms in the country, with Addis Ababa's commitment to peace remaining unshaken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Ethiopian government and local Tigray region forces announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, setting up a prospective end to a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.

"The agreement signed today in South Africa is monumental in moving Ethiopia forward on the path of the reforms we embarked upon four and half years ago. Our commitment to peace remains steadfast. And our commitment to collaborating for the implementation of the agreement is equally strong," the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also commended the African Union panel, its members and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for facilitating the peace process.

European Council President Charles Michel welcomed the agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF, adding that the European Union is ready to support further steps in ending the conflict.

"Welcome agreement on cessation of hostilities in #Ethiopia thanks to #AU (African Union) mediation. Implementation key. Important to consolidate first step into lasting peace & reconciliation. Priority to ensure humanitarian assistance & restore basic services. EU ready to support next steps," Michel said on Twitter.

Ethiopia has experienced a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle ” Tigray's administrative regional center ” after fighting the government and the latter declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the TPLF soon launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

A new ceasefire deal was reached in March, when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian government announced the establishing of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF.

