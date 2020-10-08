UPDATE - Pence, Harris Open Debate Sparring Over COVID-19 Handling

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris attacked each other over the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic in the first round of their one and only debate before the election.

The first round of questions dealt with the pandemic, during which Harris called the White House's handling of the crisis the "greatest failure of any presidential administration in US history."

She accused the Trump administration of covering up the seriousness of the virus.

Pence said Trump suspended travel from China while Biden opposed that decision.

The vice president also said the administration has tens of millions of doses of the vaccine that will be ready before the end of the year.

There is more at stake than usual on Wednesday night's given the final two presidential debates might be canceled due to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Wednesday's debate is also unique because, out of an abundance of caution, organizers installed plexiglass shields between the two candidates.

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page is moderating the debate which is being held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.