UPDATE - Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overrules Lower Court Order on Scrutiny of Ballot Counting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overruled a lower court's decision regarding observation of ballot counting in the state, a court filing obtained by Fox news revealed on Thursday.

Fox News' post with information on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling has since been deleted.

"This decision was correct and Commonwealth Court erred; the campaign presented no evidence that the board abused its broad discretionary authority or that its canvassing facilities violate the Election Code," the ruling said as quoted by Fox News.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the accommodations provided to the Trump campaign are entirely consistent with statutory and decisional authority.

"Accordingly, the Board respectfully requests that the Court defer to the trial court's factual findings and to the Board's decision-making, and affirm. In the alternative, because the campaign has not presented evidence that any particular remedy is appropriate, the Court should remand to the trial court for additional fact finding," the ruling said.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump's legal team said it obtained a court order allowing it to observe the vote counting process in Philadelphia from six feet away.

Trump's legal team filed earlier lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan to stop vote counting until courts allow campaign observers to monitor the ballots being counted.