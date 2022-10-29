UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Pentagon Announces New $275Mln Military Assistance Package For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UPDATE - Pentagon Announces New $275Mln Military Assistance Package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The United States announced a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine, US Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"Today the Department (of Defense) is announcing the authorization of the 24th presidential drawdown of security assistance, valued at up to $275 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," Singh said during a press briefing.

The package includes ammunition for HIMARS launchers, 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, 2,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine systems, 1,300 anti-armor systems, and 125 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), the US Defense Department said in a press release.

The United States has also included four satellite communications antennas and small arms along with more than 2,750,000 rounds of small arms ammunition.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement saying that he is authorizing the drawdown in the amount of $275 million.

The new package has brought the total amount of US security assistance committed for Ukraine to $18.5 billion since January 2021, the release said.

Blinken explained that the United States is currently working to provide Ukraine with air defense capabilities by delivering two additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) next month.

Earlier this week, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said the two NASAMS recently delivered to the US government were already being installed in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vehicles United States January Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Twitter Will Form Content Moderation Council, No M ..

Twitter Will Form Content Moderation Council, No Major Decisions Before Group Me ..

5 minutes ago
 PTI's protest only acceptable at allocated place: ..

PTI's protest only acceptable at allocated place: Qamar Zaman Kaira

15 minutes ago
 Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

15 minutes ago
 US Armed Forces Seeing Impact of Inflation on Supp ..

US Armed Forces Seeing Impact of Inflation on Supply Chains - Pentagon Logistics ..

17 minutes ago
 Police arrests two criminals

Police arrests two criminals

17 minutes ago
 Minister asks Imran to choose constitutional forum ..

Minister asks Imran to choose constitutional forum for talks on elections

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.