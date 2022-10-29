UPDATE - Pentagon Announces New $275Mln Military Assistance Package for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The United States announced a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine, US Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"Today the Department (of Defense) is announcing the authorization of the 24th presidential drawdown of security assistance, valued at up to $275 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," Singh said during a press briefing.

The package includes ammunition for HIMARS launchers, 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, 2,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine systems, 1,300 anti-armor systems, and 125 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), the US Defense Department said in a press release.

The United States has also included four satellite communications antennas and small arms along with more than 2,750,000 rounds of small arms ammunition.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement saying that he is authorizing the drawdown in the amount of $275 million.

The new package has brought the total amount of US security assistance committed for Ukraine to $18.5 billion since January 2021, the release said.

Blinken explained that the United States is currently working to provide Ukraine with air defense capabilities by delivering two additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) next month.

Earlier this week, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said the two NASAMS recently delivered to the US government were already being installed in Ukraine.