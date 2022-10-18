UPDATE - Pentagon Confirms Considering Paying for Starlink Services in Ukraine - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The US Defense Department is considering paying for SpaceX's Starlink services in Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

"We're looking at all sorts of different options, that's one thing to consider," the spokesperson said when asked if the US Defense Department is considering paying for the Starlink services in Ukraine.

US media reported earlier that the funds for the Starlink services would come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which has been used to supply weapons and other equipment to the country.

A senior military official told reporters on Monday that the Defense Department has not paid SpaceX any funds in support of Starlink services in Ukraine at this time.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently requested the Defense Department to help pay for the Starlink satellite internet service, which is currently provided to Ukraine at a loss to his company.

However, Musk then clarified that SpaceX will continue to provide the Starlink service for free despite the fact that other defense service contractors are receiving US government funding to provide military equipment to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Musk said via Twitter that SpaceX has already withdrawn its request to the Defense Department for funding.

Musk added that 25,300 Starlink terminals have been sent to Ukraine, but, to date, only 10,630 are paying for service.