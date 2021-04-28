UPDATE: Pentagon Does Not Expect Anything Dramatic, Imminent On Russia-Ukraine Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The US doesn't envision anything dramatic or imminent happening on the Russia-Ukraine border in the near future as Moscow has started withdrawal of its forces from the region, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said in the Sedona Forum on Wednesday.

"We know that some of that [Russian military] capability has been withdrawn recently and the tensions are being lowered, and that's good news. We'll continue to monitor very closely. Right now we do not expect anything dramatic or imminent in the very near future," Milley said.

He went on to say that the Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine could be chalked down to several reasons, including actual military drills, an attempt to influence Ukrainian politics and Russia's own internal politics.

Milley also noted that in terms of the actual defense of Ukraine and while Kiev is not a NATO member, the US will have to wait to see what Russia does next as only then Washington will be "in a different place at that point."

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said troops that were engaged in a combat readiness check in the country's south and west have started returning to their permanent bases. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the move to ensure the troops' return to their home stations by May 1.