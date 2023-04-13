UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Pentagon Leaked Papers Reveal US Expects No Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks In 2023 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

UPDATE - Pentagon Leaked Papers Reveal US Expects No Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) A Defense Intelligence Agency assessment, which was among the recent leaks of classified materials from the Pentagon, revealed that the United States does not expect peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2023, The Washington Post reported.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide intelligence on a range of sensitive security matters, including Ukrainian air defenses, Russian military activities, and US assessments of the conflict.

"Negotiations to end the conflict are unlikely during 2023 in all considered scenarios," a document obtained by the newspaper read.

The assessment was based on data on the troop count, weaponry and equipment of each side to the Ukraine conflict, as well as the lack of will to negotiate from both Moscow and Kiev, the newspaper reported, noting that this review could stimulate the conflict's critics, who have repeatedly urged the US and China to pressure Kiev and Moscow to reach a peace settlement.

In addition, the US intelligence analysis of the situation concluded that even if Ukraine inflicts "unsustainable losses on Russian forces" and captures "significant" amounts of territory, the gains would not lead to peace negotiations, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, an unnamed US official told The Washington Post that the decision when to negotiate is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

Moscow has insisted that it is open to talks with Kiev, even after Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could not hold any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains president of Russia and signed a decree to that effect last October.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Pentagon Vladimir Putin Kiev Lead United States October Post All From

Recent Stories

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

1 minute ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

13 minutes ago
 All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extende ..

All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extended Fund Facility completed: Dar

18 minutes ago
 Four rescue workers die due to collapse of factory ..

Four rescue workers die due to collapse of factory building

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.