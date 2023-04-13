UPDATE - Pentagon Leaked Papers Reveal US Expects No Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) A Defense Intelligence Agency assessment, which was among the recent leaks of classified materials from the Pentagon, revealed that the United States does not expect peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2023, The Washington Post reported.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide intelligence on a range of sensitive security matters, including Ukrainian air defenses, Russian military activities, and US assessments of the conflict.

"Negotiations to end the conflict are unlikely during 2023 in all considered scenarios," a document obtained by the newspaper read.

The assessment was based on data on the troop count, weaponry and equipment of each side to the Ukraine conflict, as well as the lack of will to negotiate from both Moscow and Kiev, the newspaper reported, noting that this review could stimulate the conflict's critics, who have repeatedly urged the US and China to pressure Kiev and Moscow to reach a peace settlement.

In addition, the US intelligence analysis of the situation concluded that even if Ukraine inflicts "unsustainable losses on Russian forces" and captures "significant" amounts of territory, the gains would not lead to peace negotiations, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, an unnamed US official told The Washington Post that the decision when to negotiate is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

Moscow has insisted that it is open to talks with Kiev, even after Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could not hold any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains president of Russia and signed a decree to that effect last October.