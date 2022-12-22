UrduPoint.com

UPDATE: Pentagon Looking for Signs of Fraud in Contracts Awarded to Help Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) at the Pentagon is looking for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded as part of efforts to help Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there, Defense news reported, citing the principal deputy director of the service.

DCIS is currently focused on a number of the Pentagon's contracting actions as well as on the potential black-market diversion of US assistance, the report said on Wednesday.

While no contracting fraud has become public to date, both the Defense and State departments are taking steps to safeguard weapons provided to Ukraine, the report added.

Later on Wednesday, the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General confirmed the accuracy of the report.

Earlier in December, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the United States has no credible information to indicate that any of the US weapons provided to Ukraine have been diverted to the black market.

The Biden administration has committed nearly $23 billion in military aid and more than $25 billion in financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since January 24.

