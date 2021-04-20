UPDATE - Pentagon Reviewing National Guard Request From DC Mayor, 250 Personnel to Be Deployed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser has requested the Defense Department to authorize the deployment of National Guard troops to the nation's capital amid the trial of the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

"The District of Columbia National Guard is activating approximately 250 personnel to support local law enforcement in response to potential First Amendment demonstrations," the DC National Guard said on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby confirmed the DC National Guard request.

Bowser said on Monday that she had requested assistance from the National Guard ahead of the conclusion of the court trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd last May.

Chauvin's trial entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected as early as this week. He faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - and if found guilty faces a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and ten years in prison, respectively.

Bower said that Washington, DC authorities had been preparing for several weeks for possible unrest in anticipation of the verdict in the Chauvin case.

Local media reported on Monday that there were demonstrators marching through downtown Minneapolis, calling for justice for Floyd.