UPDATE - Pentagon Says Nothing To Announce On Reports Of US Sending Patriot Systems To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

UPDATE - Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik there is nothing to announce following reports that the United States is finalizing plans to deploy Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system amid a series of Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure and other targets.

"We have nothing to announce today," the spokesperson said.

The State Department also said it had nothing to announce with respect to the Biden administration's plans to send Patriot systems to Ukraine soon.

CNN reported, citing US officials, that the plan to send Patriot systems to Ukraine, which still needs approval from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden, could be announced as soon as this week.

The Patriot is a long-range surface-to-air missile system used to intercept incoming projectiles.

The system would be the most effective long-range defensive weapon system sent to Ukraine and would help secure airspace for NATO nations in eastern Europe, the report said.

It is unclear how many missile launchers will be provided, but the system is expected to ship quickly once finalized, according to the report. Ukrainians will be trained to use the system at a US Army base in Germany, the report said.

Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that the situation around German Patriot air defense systems endangers consensus within the EU and NATO.

On November 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Germany to give Kiev Patriot complexes, which were prepared for deployment in Poland. He also suggested that Poland give air defense systems to Ukraine upon their arrival from Germany. Polish authorities have repeatedly expressed support to the idea. Germany has refused to deliver Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, instead they will be deployed in Poland.

