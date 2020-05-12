UPDATE - Permit Obtained to Commission Russia-China Bridge - Russian Far East Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A joint Russian-Chinese company obtained the permit to put into operation the first international highway bridge from Russia to China, Blagoveshchensk-Heihe, but it will start operating after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, the Russian Far East Development Ministry said in a statement.

"A joint Russian-Chinese company has received the permit to commission a border bridge crossing over the Amur River (Heilongjiang) in the area of Blagoveshchensk (Russia) - Heihe (China). A highway bridge crossing," the ministry said.

"This is the first highway bridge between Russia and China.

The Russian Construction Ministry.. issued an official permit to put the bridge into operation in accordance with Article 55 of Russia's Town Planning Code," it said.

The first highway bridge between Russia and China was being built since December 2016 in the Amur Region. On November 29, 2019, the main stages of the construction of the Russian part of the bridge were completed. After the bridge is commissioned in 2020, passenger traffic will be about 5,500 people per day. According to the terms of reference, 630 trucks, 164 buses and 68 cars will be able to drive through it every day.