UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Personal Data Safe After Hackers Attack Website Of Italy's Lazio Region - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:38 PM

UPDATE - Personal Data Safe After Hackers Attack Website of Italy's Lazio Region - Official

A hacker attack targeting the website of Italy's central Lazio region for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments did not result in disruptions in the immunization campaign or personal data leak, Alessio D'Amato, the regional health commissioner, said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) A hacker attack targeting the website of Italy's central Lazio region for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments did not result in disruptions in the immunization campaign or personal data leak, Alessio D'Amato, the regional health commissioner, said on Monday.

Hackers attacked the website on Sunday night, demanding a ransom in Bitcoin, according to Italian media. As of Monday, the regional data center is still down. An investigation into the incident is underway.

"Technical staff is working to restore the security of the new bookings. No data has been stolen," D'Amato said in a statement.

Lazio President Nicola Zingaretti said that the cyberattack was launched from abroad.

"I can confirm ... that the attacks originated from outside the country. There was also no demand for a ransom," Zingaretti told reporters.

The regional authorities are in constant contact with the office of the COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner in Italy, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, to ensure that vaccinated users receive their green passes as planned, the health commissioner added.

Starting from August 6, Italians will be required to hold health passes to access indoor restaurants, long-distance trains and events such as festivals, concerts and sports tournaments.

Related Topics

Attack Sports Bitcoin Italy August Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Afghans Must Relocate on Their Own to Other States ..

Afghans Must Relocate on Their Own to Other States to Apply for US Visa - State ..

1 minute ago
 Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins in Sindh prov ..

Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins in Sindh province from August 2

1 minute ago
 KP Govt takes Rs 53,320 mln loan for BRT project: ..

KP Govt takes Rs 53,320 mln loan for BRT project: PA told

1 minute ago
 US manufacturing growth slows sharply in July: sur ..

US manufacturing growth slows sharply in July: survey

1 minute ago
 Man kills his brother over petty dispute

Man kills his brother over petty dispute

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,847 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,847 others

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.