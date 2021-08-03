UPDATE - Peru Against Sanctions, Blockade of Venezuela - Foreign Minister

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Peru opposes unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, the country's new foreign minister, Hector Bejar, told reporters.

"Our policy is aimed against unilateral sanctions and blockades. Venezuela is a country that has already been blocked," Bejar said.

"We will promote, jointly with the countries of Europe and Latin America, an understanding of political trends in Venezuela without interfering in its internal policy," he said.

The foreign minister said Peru is in favor of Venezuela's "democratic renewal" while respecting the social rights of citizens.

Peru's new president, Pedro Castillo, took office July 28.