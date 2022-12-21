UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Peru Expels Mexico's Ambassador Over Mexican President's Statements - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Peruvian government on Tuesday declared Mexican Ambassador to Peru Pablo Monroy Conesa persona non-grata and ordered him to leave the country within three days over Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's interference in Peru's internal affairs, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said.

"Today, the government of Peru has decided to declare the Ambassador of the United Mexican States, Mr. Pablo Monroy Cones, persona non-grata; he was given 72 hours to leave the country ... This decision was taken in response to repeated statements of the President of the United Mexican States, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the political situation in Peru, which constitute unacceptable interference in the internal affairs," the ministry said on the website.

The ministry noted that Lopez Obrador's statements about the state of emergency declared in Peru due to protests, as well as democracy, the rule of law, and the arrest of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, were of particular concern.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it instructed the ambassador to return to Mexico, adding that the country's diplomatic mission will further be headed by First Secretary Karla Tatiana Ornelas Loera.

"The government of Mexico takes note of the message declaring Ambassador Pablo Monroy Conesa persona non-grata.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed Ambassador Pablo Monroy Conesa to return to Mexico in order to ensure his safety and physical integrity. The Embassy of Mexico in Peru will be headed by First Secretary Karla Tatiana Ornelas Loera, currently the mission's chief of chancery. Our Representation will continue to operate normally after this reshuffle," the ministry said in a statement on the website.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that the decision of the Peruvian authorities to expel the Mexican ambassador from the country is "unreasonable and reprehensible."

"Ambassador Pablo Monroy in Lima informed me that the Peruvian government gave him 72 hours to leave the country. I find this decision unreasonable and reprehensible. Our ambassador worked strictly within the framework of the law and the principles of non-interference. Mexico will not change its position," Ebrard said on Twitter.

Castillo was jailed on December 7 on accusations of rebellion and abuse of power after he tried to dissolve the parliament that was seeking his impeachment. The ouster prompted violent protests across the small Andean nation.

Lopez Obrador accused Peru's elite of destabilizing the country and backed jailed Castillo. The presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, and Colombia did the same, leading Peru to recall its ambassadors.

