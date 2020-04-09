UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Peru Extends State Of Emergency Until April 26 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Peruvian authorities extended the state of emergency in the country until April 26 amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), President Martin Vizcarra said.

"It is necessary to extend the state of emergency by two weeks, until Sunday, April 26.

We can't reduce control and reduce efforts [to fight the coronavirus] exactly when the most difficult times are coming," Vizcarra said in a statement broadcast on Facebook.

The state of emergency in Peru was introduced on March 16 for 15 days, then it was extended until April 12 inclusive.

Peru has 4,342 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 121 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,511,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 88,000 deaths. More than 328,000 have recovered.

