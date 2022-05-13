UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Peru Hit By 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake - National Seismological Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 04:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has hit Peru, according to the National Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake was registered at 21:55 GMT on Thursday, less than 100 kilometers (over 62 miles) from the capital of Lima.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

According to the RPP radio broadcaster, the deputy head of the Peruvian Congress has suspended the plenary session over the earthquake. The lawmakers have safely left the building.

Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and eruptions. The country lies along the border between the South American and Nazca tectonic plates, whose movement causes high seismic activity.

