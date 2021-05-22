UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Peru Hopes To Sign In Upcoming Weeks Agreement On Purchasing Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 07:00 AM

UPDATE - Peru Hopes to Sign in Upcoming Weeks Agreement on Purchasing Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021)   The Peruvian government hopes that in the upcoming weeks, it will sign deals to purchase more vaccines against COVID-19, including the Russian Sputnik V, interim President Francisco Sagasti said.

"We continue to hold talks with other suppliers, including Johnson & Johnson, the Russian Direct Investment Fund that is managing the vaccine [Sputnik V] developed by the Gamaleya research center, the US company of Moderna, Germany's Curevac and China's Sinovac. We hope that these talks will be successfully completed within the next several weeks," Sagasti said at a press conference on late Friday.

He added that the country had already signed contracts to purchase 60 million doses of vaccines against  COVID-19, which is enough to inoculate all people aged more than 18 years until the end of 2021.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 165.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.43 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Peru has confirmed more than 1.91 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 67,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Russia China Company Germany March All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

8 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

5 hours ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

5 hours ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

5 hours ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

5 hours ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.