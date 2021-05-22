LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The Peruvian government hopes that in the upcoming weeks, it will sign deals to purchase more vaccines against COVID-19, including the Russian Sputnik V, interim President Francisco Sagasti said.

"We continue to hold talks with other suppliers, including Johnson & Johnson, the Russian Direct Investment Fund that is managing the vaccine [Sputnik V] developed by the Gamaleya research center, the US company of Moderna, Germany's Curevac and China's Sinovac. We hope that these talks will be successfully completed within the next several weeks," Sagasti said at a press conference on late Friday.

He added that the country had already signed contracts to purchase 60 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19, which is enough to inoculate all people aged more than 18 years until the end of 2021.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 165.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.43 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Peru has confirmed more than 1.91 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 67,000 fatalities.