Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - Peru Receives 1st Batch of Pfizer Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Peru has received the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez said.

"The government is fulfilling its promises, and the vaccines continue to arrive in the country. We will not stop the vaccination campaign that started on February 9, and we will continue it until the last day of our rule," the prime minister said on late Wednesday.

The Latin American nation has received 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Peru is due to get 20 million doses of this vaccine.

 

Last month, Peru launched the vaccination campaign after receiving the first batch of 300,000 doses of the vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 115.12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.55 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Peru has confirmed more than 1.33 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 46,000 fatalities.

