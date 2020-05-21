(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has surpassed 100,000, the death toll has topped 3,000 people, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said 104,020 cases had been registered in Peru, with 3,024 deaths and 41,968 recoveries.

To date, 715,423 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Peru.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 318,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,789,000.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,992,000, with over 327,000 deaths and more than 1,895,000 recoveries.