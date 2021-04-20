MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Philippines has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, as well as India's Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, the country's food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo confirmed the emergency approval to the Manila-based Rappler news service on Tuesday.

Shambhu Kumaran, Ambassador of India to the Philippines, Palau and Micronesia hailed the approval, saying on Twitter that it was a decisive step in the battle against COVID-19.

"Delighted that #Covaxin has been granted EUA in the #Philippines. Congratulations @BharatBiotech! Thank you @FDAPhilippines," Kumaran said.

On Monday, the Philippines resumed the vaccination of citizens aged 60 and younger with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The use of AstraZeneca shots for people under 60 was suspended by the Philippine health ministry earlier in April at the FDA recommendation, following reports of possible blood clotting side effects.

The Philippines has also approved the Pfizer vaccine, as well as Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac.