UPDATE - Pirates Kidnap 15 Sailors in Gulf of Guinea, 1 Sailor Killed - Maritime Security Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Pirates have attacked a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, M/V Mozart, in the Gulf of Guinea, kidnapping over a dozen sailors, the Dryad Global maritime security portal said.

According to the portal, the incident occurred on Wednesday, about 98 nautical miles northwest of Sao Tome. Fifteen sailors were kidnapped and another was killed.

The number of attackers is unknown.

According to some media reports, the kidnapped sailors are Turkish nationals, while the killed sailor was Azerbaijani.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a telephone conversation with the ship's captain Furkan Yaren.

According to a statement released by the president's administration, Erdogan was told that the ship was sailing toward Gabon with three crew members who survived the attack. The Turkish president has ordered to take measures to rescue the crew.

According to the Dryad Global maritime security portal, M/V Mozart was transiting from Lagos, Nigeria to Cape Town, South Africa, when the attack occurred.