UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Pirates Kidnap 9 Crew Members From Norwegian Vessel In West Africa Waters - Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:40 AM

UPDATE - Pirates Kidnap 9 Crew Members From Norwegian Vessel in West Africa Waters - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A Norwegian vessel belonging to the J. J. Ugland shipping company has been attacked by pirates, who kidnapped 9 of its crew members, the company has announced.

"Our bulk vessel MV Bonita was boarded by pirates very early Saturday morning off Cotonou/Benin while she was at anchor. 9 crew members were taken off the vessel while she was waiting for berth to discharge inbound cargo, gypsum," J.J. Ugland said in a statement.

According to the release, the Ugland Emergency Response Team is handling the situation and relevant authorities have been notified.

"The families of the crewmembers have been contacted and will be kept informed by Ugland. In the interest of the wellbeing of the crewmembers Ugland will not make any further comments regarding the situation," the company said.

According to J. J. Ugland, Bonita arrived in the port city of Cotonou with remaining crew later on Saturday. Local media reported that the port authorities have expressed their deepest sympathies to the kidnapped crew and their families.

Norwegian media reported on Sunday citing the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, that all of those kidnapped are Filipino nationals.

Related Topics

Company Cotonou Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Over 14,000 participate in UAE Flag Day celebratio ..

4 hours ago

We are committed to promoting global cooperation, ..

4 hours ago

Global Future Councils explore systems leadership

4 hours ago

Flag Day a momentous national occasion for societa ..

5 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei announced President of UNIDO Ge ..

5 hours ago

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.