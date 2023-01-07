TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) A Jetstar flight made an emergency landing at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan's Aichi Prefecture on Saturday morning, the NHK broadcaster reports.

The plane was heading from Narita International Airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka, located on Japan's Kyushu Island.

Police said the Jetstar flight made an emergency landing because of a bomb threat.

There were a total of 136 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft. One of the passengers sustained light injuries while getting evacuated from the plane, NHK said.

Police are inspecting the aircraft and are investigating the cause of the incident.