UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Plane With Nearly Two Dozen Russian Children From Syria Lands Near Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:20 AM

UPDATE - Plane With Nearly Two Dozen Russian Children From Syria Lands Near Moscow

CHKALOVSKY AIRPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) A plane carrying 23 Russian children from Syria has landed near the Russian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The plane landed at the Chkalovsky military air base, located in the Moscow Region, late on Saturday night. The youngest child on board was a one-year-old.

After all the kids go through medical checks and follow through with all quarantine requirements they will be passed on to their relatives.

Since 2017, Russia has been carrying out work in Iraq and Syria to locate and return underage Russian citizens. Overall, more than 300 children have been brought back home to Russia from conflict zones in the middle East.

In March, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova announced that work on bringing Russian minors back home from Iraqi prisons had been completed.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Iraq Middle East March 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan keen to expand existing bilateral militar ..

3 hours ago

Florida collapse toll now 24, rest of building to ..

3 hours ago

Russia Waits for Lukashenko to Come to Crimea - Pe ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt introducing reforms to strengthen institu ..

4 hours ago

Verstappen takes pole in Austria as Hamilton strug ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.