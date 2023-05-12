UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Poland Classified Investigation On Missile Found In April - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 03:00 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Poland has classified some information regarding the investigation of a missile that was discovered in late April, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said.

On April 27, the wreckage of an unidentified military object with inscriptions in Russian was found in a forest near the north-central city of Bydgoszcz. Later, Tomasz Piotrovsky, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, said that the missile could be involved in an incident that occurred in Polish airspace on December 16, 2022, which required the use of aircraft as well as search and rescue helicopters. On Wednesday, Polish media reported that according to a preliminary investigation, the wreckage belonged to a KH-55 missile, a Soviet-made Russian cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

"I can not tell anything on this case, as a large part of the information regarding this incident is classified," Yablonski told Polskie Radio (Polish Radio).

Later in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was told about the December missile incident only in late April.

"I found out about it around the end of April," Morawiecki told the press.

Gen. Waldemar Skrzypczak, the former Polish deputy minister of defense, told the RMF FM broadcaster on Thursday that Poland's politicians were looking for "a scapegoat" among the military for the incident.

"I have the impression that now we are not talking about how it really happened but about looking for a scapegoat because it may be possible to close the subject by, for example, removing Piotrovsky," the general said.

He noted that he got used to such situations while serving in the Polish army.

"I do not recall any case in the postwar history of the Polish armed forces where a politician had the courage to take responsibility. The military has always been to blame, and it always has been this way. The military is ready for it. Piotrovsky will probably bear it with dignity, but as far as I know Piotrovsky, he must have reported immediately to the Chief of the General Staff (Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak)," Skrzypczak said.

He said that "politics is more important here than truth," adding that, during his service, he had to "confront" politicians in defending soldiers, what he said "surprised politicians at all - that the military protects its soldiers."

Warsaw has been concerned by the possibility of the military conflict in Ukraine spilling over to Poland since its beginning in February 2022, and the alert peaked in November when two missiles fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

