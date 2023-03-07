UPDATE - Poland Preparing to Impose Sanctions on Several Hundred Belarusians - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Poland is preparing to impose sanctions on several hundred people from Belarus due to the sentence passed upon activist of the Union of Poles in Belarus, journalist Andrzej Poczobut, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Polsat tv channel.

In February, a Grodno regional court sentenced Poczobut to eight years in a high security penal colony.

"We are acting quite tough on Belarus, and we will not hesitate to use the tools that have already been prepared," Wasik said.

Asked what tools he meant, the deputy minister said "there are several hundred people... that could be included in the sanctions list."

He explained that Poland intends to impose sanctions against those responsible for the sentence passed upon Poczobut.

"These are people behind the Belarusian system of justice, so to speak," Wasik said.

The Polish sanctions list currently includes about 80 individuals and companies from Russia and Belarus.

In February, after Poczobut's sentencing, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski gave instructions to draft proposals to add people to the list.

The deputy minister said that in addition to the sanctions list, Poland "has other tools" of pressure on Belarus, in particular, the operation of border crossings.

"If the situation escalates, we can close the window for Belarus. Belarus is a small gap for us, and Poland for Belarus is a window to the world," he said.