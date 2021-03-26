UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Poland To Urge Lithuania, Latvia To Impose Joint Economic Sanctions On Belarus

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

UPDATE - Poland to Urge Lithuania, Latvia to Impose Joint Economic Sanctions on Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Poland will advise Lithuania and Latvia to impose joint economic sanctions against Minsk over the recent events with the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"I will offer our Lithuanian and Latvian partners to impose certain restrictions in trade, so that the Belarusian authorities really feel that the fight against the Poles should affect our response ” not only with diplomatic steps, but also with specific economic steps," Morawiecki said at a press conference.

The prime minister called on the Belarusian authorities to "take a grip of themselves."

The European Union has also issued a statement on Thursday condemning the targeting of ZPB and demanding immediate release of all detained activists.

"The European Union expects Belarus to uphold its international commitments to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. We call on Belarus to release Ms Andzelika Borys and Mr Andrzej Poczobut immediately and unconditionally, along with all political prisoners currently detained," Josep Borrell, EU Vice-President, said in the official press release.

Earlier this week, ZPB leader Andzelika Borys was detained in Belarus and was later sentenced to 15 days in custody for violating rules related to organizing mass events. Earlier in the day, the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus opened a criminal case against Borys and several other individuals for deliberate actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and for rehabilitation of Nazism.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the individuals who have been presenting themselves as ZPB members have held several illegal mass events with the participation of minors in Grodno and other Belarusian cities, attracting minors to honor the participants of anti-Soviet gangs that acted during and after World War II, committing robberies and murders of the civilian population in Belarus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Criminals World War All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

2 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Next US Senate Session Sure to See Progress on Gun ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.