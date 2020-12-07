UPDATE - Police Checking Aeroflot Plane at JFK After Reports of Explosives on Board - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) New York police are checking an Aeroflot plane that has arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport from Moscow for explosive devices, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the US told Sputnik.

"The police received a notification about the presence of an explosive device on board and are working on it at the moment. As far as we know, they are searching the plane for explosive devices," the spokesperson said.

According to the Russian Embassy, the Aeroflot flight back to Moscow is now delayed.

A representative of Port Authority Police told Sputnik that all passengers have disembarked the plane.

"Port Authority Police received a report of a bomb threat on Aeroflot flight #102.

The plane landed at JFK Airport at approximately 3:46 pm [20:45 GMT on Sunday]. Passengers were deplaned and PAPD [Port Authority Police Department] is currently sweeping the plane. The airport is open and there are no delays due to this investigation," the police spokesperson said.

The John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) said in a statement on Twitter that the incident has in no way affected its flight operations.

"Due to an ongoing incident, emergency personnel and activity may be observed at #JFK airport. Please note that the airport is fully open and flights are operating without delays," the Sunday statement says.

There is currently no information regarding the Aeroflot plane search results or any possible detentions.