UPDATE - Police In Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Use Stun Grenades, Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters

Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

UPDATE - Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Use Stun Grenades, Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters

BROOKLYN CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters after the murder of an African American, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, the Minnesota police said that a police officer confused her handgun for a Taser and shot dead Daunte Wright, who escaped from the hands of law enforcement officers during his arrest.

The death of the African American sparked protests.

For a third evening in a row, protesters go out to the streets of the city.

Law enforcement officers used megaphones to urge protesters to clear the area and gradually pushed them back. Police officers managed to clear the space in front of the police station. The Sputnik correspondent saw a protester being arrested.

Brooklyn Center, like Minneapolis, has a curfew.

