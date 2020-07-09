MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The South Korean police have refuted media reports about the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who went missing earlier on Thursday, and the search continues, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Earlier today, Park's daughter contacted police at 5:17 p.m. (8:17 GMT) after finding a note from her father that contained "words like a will." She said Park had been away for four to five hours and his phone was off.

In addition, the Seoul government said that one of the events on Park's schedule, which was to take place at 04:40 p.

m., was canceled due to "inevitable circumstances."

According to the Yonhap news agency, the police denied that the official was dead as reported by some media, and said that the search for him continued in the neighborhood near the Gilsang Temple in Seongbuk-gu neighborhood of Seoul, where his mobile phone signal was last detected. The police are using dogs and drones.

The news agency later reported that additional police officers and the fire department's special rescue team had been dispatched to the search in the area more than three hours after the mayor was reported missing.