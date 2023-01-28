UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Police Release Body Camera Video Showing Paul Pelosi Attacked With Hammer At Home

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 02:20 AM

UPDATE - Police Release Body Camera Video Showing Paul Pelosi Attacked With Hammer at Home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The San Francisco Police Department released officers' body camera video footage showing David DePape attacking former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer at their San Francisco home.

The video, released on Friday, shows two police officers arriving at Paul Pelosi's home on the night of October 28, 2022.

The video shows Paul Pelosi calmly opening the door and greeting the officers while holding onto a hammer along with DePape. DePape tells the police officers that "everything's good" but refuses to listen to one of the officers who orders him to drop the hammer. Paul Pelosi loses his grip on the hammer and DePape strikes him with it.

It appears that DePape knocks Paul Pelosi unconscious with one strike of the hammer before the two officers tackle him to the ground and call for backup before the video cuts out.

Police also released Paul Pelosi's 911 call to police, which depicts him as pretending that the situation is not urgent but also carefully asking for help since DePape is there besides him during the call.

Paul Pelosi tells the 911 operator that there is a man he does not know in his house who is waiting for his wife to come home and asks if Capitol Police officers are nearby.

In December, DePape pleaded not guilty to the six state charges for which he was arraigned, including attempted murder and threatening the life of a public official. In November, DePape also pleaded not guilty to Federal charges, which included assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, for which he underwent surgery.

US media reported a San Francisco Police Department official as saying that DePape also planned to target political figures including California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Family member Hunter Biden.

Nancy Pelosi on Friday said that she has "absolutely no intention" of watching the video and will not provide any further comment on the case as it proceeds, except to inform the public on her husband's progress.

DePape will return to the courtroom on February 23 to set a trial date.

Related Topics

Murder Police Governor Wife San Francisco Nancy Man David Progress February October November December Family Media Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusa ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusalem synagogue

5 minutes ago
 Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

3 hours ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

3 hours ago
 Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's ..

Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's Airspace - Slovak Defense Min ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunit ..

Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunition for Leopard Tanks - Report ..

3 hours ago
 Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma ..

Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma Scam in Florida - US Attorney

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.