UPDATE - Police Release Body Camera Video Showing Paul Pelosi Attacked With Hammer at Home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The San Francisco Police Department released officers' body camera video footage showing David DePape attacking former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer at their San Francisco home.

The video, released on Friday, shows two police officers arriving at Paul Pelosi's home on the night of October 28, 2022.

The video shows Paul Pelosi calmly opening the door and greeting the officers while holding onto a hammer along with DePape. DePape tells the police officers that "everything's good" but refuses to listen to one of the officers who orders him to drop the hammer. Paul Pelosi loses his grip on the hammer and DePape strikes him with it.

It appears that DePape knocks Paul Pelosi unconscious with one strike of the hammer before the two officers tackle him to the ground and call for backup before the video cuts out.

Police also released Paul Pelosi's 911 call to police, which depicts him as pretending that the situation is not urgent but also carefully asking for help since DePape is there besides him during the call.

Paul Pelosi tells the 911 operator that there is a man he does not know in his house who is waiting for his wife to come home and asks if Capitol Police officers are nearby.

In December, DePape pleaded not guilty to the six state charges for which he was arraigned, including attempted murder and threatening the life of a public official. In November, DePape also pleaded not guilty to Federal charges, which included assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, for which he underwent surgery.

US media reported a San Francisco Police Department official as saying that DePape also planned to target political figures including California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Family member Hunter Biden.

Nancy Pelosi on Friday said that she has "absolutely no intention" of watching the video and will not provide any further comment on the case as it proceeds, except to inform the public on her husband's progress.

DePape will return to the courtroom on February 23 to set a trial date.