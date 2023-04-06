Close
UPDATE - Police Respond To Rifle-Wielding Woman At Trump Tower In Chicago - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 06:40 AM

UPDATE - Police Respond to Rifle-Wielding Woman at Trump Tower in Chicago - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Heavy police presence is being observed at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago after a woman armed with a rifle entered the building, local media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the morning and was not linked to terrorism, according to The Chicago Sun-Tribune. It was thought to be a domestic issue, it added.

A Local Fox tv channel said that the police had blocked several nearby streets. Law enforcement officers also asked people to stay away from the area, it added.

A police spokesperson did not immediately provide details of the incident, according to the reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing Chicago police, that the woman was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

There were injuries or immediate threats to the public, the report said.

