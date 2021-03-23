UPDATE - Police Respond to Shooting at Store in Colorado, Multiple Fatalities Reportedly Witnessed

UrduPoint.com
Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Police officers have responded to a shooting at a local grocery store in the US state of Colorado, the Boulder Police Department said in a statement.

One witness told ABC news that she saw multiple fatalities in the shooting.

"Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa," the Boulder Police Department said in the statement on Monday evening.

However, the Boulder Police Department has not yet revealed whether there have been fatalities as a result of the shooting.

Local media footage showed the suspected gunman apprehended by authorities.

